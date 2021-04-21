Rs.2.2 bln development package finalized for Zakhakhel bazaar,adjoining areas in Khyber district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has finalized a development package of Rs. 2.2 billion for backward Zakhakhel bazaar and its suburb areas in Khyber district.

The duration of the development package was three years which would be spend in seven sectors that include municipalities, public health engineering, irrigation, agriculture, skills development, livestock and forestry.

The development package was chalked out with consultation of the local community keeping in view backwardness and needs of the region.

The basic purpose of the development package was to introduce such projects which create employment opportunities for local youth and generating economic activity in the region.

The key projects included in the development projects include 10 drinking water projects costing Rs.

40.6 million, 42 solar pressure pumps worth Rs. 170 million, 13 projects of irrigation channels for Rs. 80 million, 22 projects of flood prevention work worth Rs.160 million,15 Pounds for water preservation worth Rs.160 million, 21 solar tube wells for Rs. 21 million and internship program for youth worth Rs. 20 million,.

Under the development package ,an amount of Rs. 560 million would be spend to increase crops production,enhance capacity of farmers and promotion of modern technology in agriculture sector. To enhance skills development of youth Rs. 200 million would be utilized for the benefit of 1000 youth.

Under the Rs.170 million livestock projects, cattle would be provided for the promotion of poultry and Rs. 40 million for distribution of plants and nurseries among the local community.