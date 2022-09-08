UrduPoint.com

Rs.22 Bn Distributed Among 894,808 Families Under BECI

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 22 billion among 894,808 flood hit families under the Benazir Emergency Cash Initiative (BECI).

Over Rs. 22,370,200,000 has been distributed among 894,808 families in flood affected areas.

As on Wednesday evening 107,481 affected families have received Rs.2,687,025,000 in Balochistan; 530,489 families have received Rs.13,262,225,000 in Sindh; 110,920 families have received Rs. 2,773,000,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 145,918 families have received Rs.3,647,950,000 in Punjab.

78 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood affected regions in the country.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Chairperson BISP, Shazia Marri, all payment centers are kept open on holidays for the disbursement of payment to the affectees.

The administration of Benazir Income Support Programme has directed the concerned staff who are present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

She has also urged upon the international community to reach out to flood affected people as a lot more has to be done given the size and magnitude of this catastrophe.

This is bigger than any country to handle, the federal minister said.

