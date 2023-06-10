Rs22.02 bln budgeted for Law, Parliamentary Affairs dept

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :An amount of Rs 22.02 billion has been allocated in provincial budget 2023-24 for Law and Parliamentary affairs against provision of Rs 20.38 billion ongoing financial year.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 94.

091 million had been earmarked for next financial year for newly established High Court Circuit Court at Mirpurkhas to enable the population of central Sindh to have easy access to the Apex Court.

Moreover, Rs 71.716 million have been allocated for newly established Sessions Court, Civil Court, Family Court and Office of District Attorney in District Sujawal with budgetary allocation of Rs 59.927 million in annual Budget 2023-24.

