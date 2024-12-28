Rs22.4m valuables stolen from house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Thieves took away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs 22.4 million from the house of a Saudi Arabia-returned citizen at Manawa on Saturday.

According to the police, Atiqur Rehman had returned from Saudi Arabia a few days ago.

He had gone to Sialkot with his family for a feast at the house of his relatives. The thieves entered the house and broke the locks of the cupboards and took away 50-tola gold ornaments, watches, valuable mobile phones and other valuables from the house. The police have registered a case.