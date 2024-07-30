Rs2.2bn development projects approved

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The District Development Committee (DDC) approved development projects costing Rs2.2311 billion across the district under the Chief Minister Punjab District SDGs program, while 16 projects have also been approved for the minority community, which will cost Rs65 million.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain in which Deputy Director (DD) Development Muhammad Asif gave a briefing. The DC said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, under the Chief Minister Punjab SDGs program, projects worth Rs295 million have been approved for each constituency of National Assembly and Provincial Assembly which include the projects of roads, streets, drains, sewerage and installing tuff tiles.

He said that the projects in the package for the minority community include renovation of churches, boundary walls and other projects.He directed departments to complete the tendering process of the projects, and ensure transparency. He directed that it will be the responsibility of the departments to ensure that work on the development schemes is done according to the scope and there will be no compromise on quality and schedule.