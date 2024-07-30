Open Menu

Rs2.2bn Development Projects Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Rs2.2bn development projects approved

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The District Development Committee (DDC) approved development projects costing Rs2.2311 billion across the district under the Chief Minister Punjab District SDGs program, while 16 projects have also been approved for the minority community, which will cost Rs65 million.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain in which Deputy Director (DD) Development Muhammad Asif gave a briefing. The DC said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, under the Chief Minister Punjab SDGs program, projects worth Rs295 million have been approved for each constituency of National Assembly and Provincial Assembly which include the projects of roads, streets, drains, sewerage and installing tuff tiles.

He said that the projects in the package for the minority community include renovation of churches, boundary walls and other projects.He directed departments to complete the tendering process of the projects, and ensure transparency. He directed that it will be the responsibility of the departments to ensure that work on the development schemes is done according to the scope and there will be no compromise on quality and schedule.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Minority Provincial Assembly (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

12 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

12 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

12 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

12 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

12 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

12 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

12 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan