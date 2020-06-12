UrduPoint.com
Rs23,297.437 M Allocated For PAEC In PSDP 2020-21

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

The government has allocated Rs23,297.437 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for 18 ongoing and one new schemes of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has allocated Rs23,297.437 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for 18 ongoing and one new schemes of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

According to the PSDP, the government has allocated Rs23,097.437million for the ongoing schemes of PAEC and Rs200 million for the single new scheme.

Among the major ongoing schemes, Rs18,000 million has been earmarked for `Karachi Coastal Power Project' (Unit 1 and 2), Rs1,500 million for `Pakistan Research Reactor-3' (10MWth Upgradable to 20 MWth) and Rs1,239.370 million for `Upgradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital-NORI' (AECH-NORI).

An amount of Rs600 million has been allocated for `National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP), NESCOM , Rs500 million for `Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy' (Phase-II), Rs280 million for `Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy' and Rs140 million each for `Reconnaissance Survey of Mineral Resources' and `Detailed Exploration of Uranium (Phase IX) Dera Ghazi Khan'.

The single new project of 'Detailed Exploration of Uranium Resources in Bannu Basin and Kohat Plateau (Phase-IV) received an allocation of Rs200 million.

