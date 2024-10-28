Rs23m smuggled items seized

Layyah police raided a boat on the bank of the Indus and recovered 30 cartons of imported cigarettes valuing around Rs 2.5 million, foiling a bid to smuggle in non-custom-paid tobacco products

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Layyah police raided a boat on the bank of the Indus and recovered 30 cartons of imported cigarettes valuing around Rs 2.5 million, foiling a bid to smuggle in non-custom-paid tobacco products.

Sadar police Layyah conducted the raid at the Lohanch Nashaib Pattan of the Indus where they took cigarette cartons in custody and later handed them over to customs officials. The accused, however, managed to escape, a Layyah police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Kot Addu Sadar police also seized non-custom-paid items worth around Rs 21.

8 million during checking of a vehicle that had crossed check-posts in two provinces but landed in police custody upon reaching Kot Addu Sadar, a police spokesman for district Muzaffargarh said.

SHO Kot Addu Saddar Zawar Hussain said, as per orders from DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar, they were not allowing even a single vehicle without checking at the check posts and the practice had yielded positive results claiming that south Punjab smuggling rackets had been broken.