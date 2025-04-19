Rs.240m distributed among Markhor protection committees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Pir Musawir Khan on Saturday distributed Marhor Hunting Trophy cheques of Rs. 240 million among Markhor protection communities of Chitral.

Member National Assembly, Fateh-ul-Mulk Ali Nasir, Chief Conservator Northern Region, Safdar Ali, concerned officials and local elites attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM's aide highlighted the role of local communities for protection of Markhor and said that number of Marhors have been increased due to efforts of these communities.

He also assured support of the government to these communities in preservation of wildlife and said that the government would also take steps for economic facilitation of locals.

It is worth mentioning that cheques amounting Rs. 240 million have been distributed among village conservation committees established by local communities to protect Markhor.