Open Menu

Rs250m Projects Sanctioned Under SDP Phase-8

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Rs250m projects sanctioned under SDP Phase-8

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chaired a meeting of the District Development

Committee which approved development projects worth Rs250 million for Dinga, Mungowal,

and adjoining areas.

The schemes have been sanctioned under the Sustainable Development Programme (SDP) Phase-8.

The deputy commissioner directed that quality and transparency must be ensured in all projects.

She further instructed all relevant departments to issue non-duplication certificates before

the completion of the schemes.

Recent Stories

vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

9 minutes ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

3 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

7 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

16 hours ago
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

16 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

16 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

16 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

16 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan