Rs250m Projects Sanctioned Under SDP Phase-8
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chaired a meeting of the District Development
Committee which approved development projects worth Rs250 million for Dinga, Mungowal,
and adjoining areas.
The schemes have been sanctioned under the Sustainable Development Programme (SDP) Phase-8.
The deputy commissioner directed that quality and transparency must be ensured in all projects.
She further instructed all relevant departments to issue non-duplication certificates before
the completion of the schemes.
