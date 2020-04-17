Under the Prime Minister's Ehsas Kifalat Program Rs. 255.5 million have been distributed among 20148 deserving women registered in Benazir Income Support Program in Mianwali district so far

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Ehsas Kifalat Program Rs. 255.5 million have been distributed among 20148 deserving women registered in Benazir Income Support Program in Mianwali district so far.

Assistant Director BISP Shahida Batool has briefed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Arjumand Zia in a meeting and told that collectively Rs. 4,75,02,000 distributed among 3777 deserving women under the PM'S Ehsas Kifalat program at 10 Ehsas Imdad Centers ( Rs.

12,000 each woman) on 4th day in Mianwali district.

Shahida Batool said told that at first phase assistance amount will be distributed among a total 27852 deserving women registered under BISP.

She further told that during distributing assistance amounts the administration has arranged sufficient safety measurements avoiding corona virus and also made sure the implementation of precautionary steps according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the government of Punjab.