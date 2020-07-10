UrduPoint.com
Rs.26 Bln Requires For Purchasing Plane, Vehicles, Spray To Control Locusts: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:37 AM

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, spray to control locusts: Minister

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that Rs. 26 billion would be required for purchasing planes, vehicles, spray and other necessary material to wipe out locusts from this part of the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that Rs. 26 billion would be required for purchasing planes, vehicles, spray and other necessary material to wipe out locusts from this part of the region.

The Center would provide an amount of Rs.14 billion while provincial governments should release Rs.12 billion for protection of crops from locusts that had entered into different parts of Pakistan, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

The discussion was being made with World Bank and Asian Development Bank to invite support for Pakistan regarding provision of funds for controlling locusts, he added.

A discussion for soft loan with foreign banks was underway, he said adding that the banks would extend help to Pakistan in order to remove locusts from different districts. In reply to a question about funds, he said the amount would be utilized for purchasing equipment, spray, and aircraft. He added the amount would also be spent on recruitment of staff, salaries and other expenses.

To another question, he said spray had been imported from United Kingdom to protect crops from locusts attack.

