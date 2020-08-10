UrduPoint.com
Rs2.6mln Honoraria To Be Given To 24000 Mosques' Imams: KP PA Told

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:07 PM

Rs2.6mln honoraria to be given to 24000 mosques' imams: KP PA told

Special Assistant to KP CM for Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Monday informed the provincial assembly that 24000 (Imams) prayer leaders would be given honoraria subjected to availability of funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM for Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Monday informed the provincial assembly that 24000 (Imams) prayer leaders would be given honoraria subjected to availability of funds.

He was responding to MPA Humaira Khatoon of MMA, who questioned whether the government has decided to pay a fixed monthly salary to imams.

Zahoor said that instead of salaries imams would be given honoraria. He said that a meeting has been held in this regard with KP Chief Minister and suggestions were being forwarded to the Finance Department.

He said approximately 24000 mosques' imams would be given honoraria amounting to Rs2.6million with approval and availability of funds.

He said that government was also considering the monthly salary for imams instead of honoraria.

MPA of MMA, Inayatullah said mosques should be run with government funds and not with donations. The government should be clear about when the money would be distributed among preachers and imams.

JUI member Naeema Kishwar said that privileges and salaries are being given to Imam under grade 14 in Islamabad and the same policy should be followed here as well.

