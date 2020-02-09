UrduPoint.com
Rs27.9 Mln Wages Reimbursed To Labours In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Labour Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reimbursed Rs 27.9 million outstanding dues to workers after recovering it from various employers in the Federal capital during last one year.

The actions were taken after receiving complaints through Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) lodged by employees against their owners at shops, commercial establishments and factories, Director Labor and Industries Waqar Anwar told APP.

Around 606 complaints were received by the department regarding withheld salaries, gratuity, provident fund, notice pay and final settlement during the period.

The department has also imposed a fine of Rs 15,40,000 over violation of minimum wage Act that was fixed to Rs 17,500 a month against 8-hour shift at the working area.

Strict instructions have been issued to employers to ensure workers' salaries through banks and observe 8-hour shift at the work area. In case of any additional working hours, overtime should be paid on double rate, the director added.

