Rs.2.7bn allocated for environment, forests, wildlife

Sindh government has allocated Rs.2.7bn for Environment, Forests and Wildlife

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh government has allocated Rs.2.7bn for Environment, Forests and Wildlife.

In the current financial year, Rs.0.84 billion were kept for the purpose, whereas, for the next financial year 2021-22 Rs.2.7 billion has been earmarked.

Tree plantation and enhancing green cover will be the major focus of Forest Department in next financial year.