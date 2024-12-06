Rs2.7bn For 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme' Released
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Finance Department has released Rs 2.7 billion for the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme.
Finance Department official sources told APP that Rs26.6 million has been released to the Emergency Service for repairing flood equipment, while Rs189 million has been released for operational expenses of small hospitals and dispensaries in the city. Meanwhile, the Finance Department has put the budget online.
