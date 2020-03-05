Rs2.8 billion flyover project approved for Multan

Commissioner Shan Ul Haq said on Thursday that a flyover would be built at Nadirabad level-crossing at a cost of Rs2.8 billion in Multan to facilitate smooth flow of traffic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan Ul Haq said on Thursday that a flyover would be built at Nadirabad level-crossing at a cost of Rs2.8 billion in Multan to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Presiding over a meeting to review pace of progress on development schemes in Multan division, commissioner said that the flyover project has been approved and would soon enter execution stage.

The commissioner ordered officials concerned to complete the development schemes on time while ensuring quality of work and material.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani said that total 450 old and 64 new development schemes were under execution and overall a sum of Rs5.9 billion has so far been utilized.

Officials of different departments were also present.