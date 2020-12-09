UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs.28.783 Billion Disbursed Among 2.381 Million Kafaalat Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:53 PM

Rs.28.783 billion disbursed among 2.381 million Kafaalat beneficiaries

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday disclosed that around 2.381 million beneficiaries have received Ehsaas Kafaalat payments within 10 days of commencement of payment process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday disclosed that around 2.381 million beneficiaries have received Ehsaas Kafaalat payments within 10 days of commencement of payment process.

In her tweet, the special assistant informed that an amount of Rs. 28.783 billion have been disbursed among these beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kafalaat program.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ehsaas Kafaalat payments of July 2020 to December 2020 have been commenced nationwide in phases for the seven million beneficiary women.

Ehsaas Kafaalat is the government's flagship social protection programme through which it gives cash stipends of Rs.

2,000 monthly and bank accounts to the most deserving and poorest households across the country.

Under the phase-I, payments are being made to 4.3 million already registered Kafaalat beneficiaries.

Payments to the additional beneficiaries will be made by the December 2020 onwards and the entire process will be completed in the current fiscal year.

The beneficiaries of the Kafaalat programme are the destitute women with no other source of livelihoods.

Two million families with at least one disabled person will also be eligible for this program as per the decision of the government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bank July December Women 2020 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

10 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

11 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

11 minutes ago

Admitting Israel as 10th member, UAE hosts virtual ..

26 minutes ago

GCC ministers discuss increasing free trade agreem ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.