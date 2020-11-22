Rs.2.921m distributed among 248 deserving people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine distributed financial aid of Rs.2.921 million among 248 deserving people in Faisalabad.

Addressing the aid distribution ceremony at Qasr-e-Behbood Social Welfare Complex on Sunday, he said that the government is implementing public welfare agenda for improving life standard of the masses. Special steps are also being taken for the betterment deserving people, he added.

He said that Punjab Baitul Maal Council is providing financial assistance to the needy poor people regularly and Rs.8.4 million have so far been distributed in Faisalabad during current year. Ameen Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Council Malik Muhammad Azam said that Punjab Baitul Maal Council will continue provision of financial assistance to the needy people in future.

He said that Baitul Maal Council has planned to provide wheelchairs to disabled persons while efforts have also been accelerated for arranging mass marriages at district level by constituting District Marriage Committees. The government has also planned to start provision of sewing machines to the poor ladies so that they could earn their livelihood and feed their kids, he added. Chairman FDA/MPA Lateef Nazar, Chairman District Bait-ul-Maal Committee Mian Tahir Saeed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Farooq Butt, Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir and others were also present on the occasion.