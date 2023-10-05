Rs.295.6 million fine imposed on 2383 power pilferers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 2,383 pilferers during last 28 days

and imposed a fine of over Rs 295.6 million in various areas of the company

during an ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Thursday that over 6.527 million detection units were

charged. A sum of over Rs 119 million was also recovered from defaulters.

He said that 2,300 cases were registered against accused in various police stations whereas

police also arrested 1,838 pilferers so far.

He said that the teams detected electricity theft at 840 points in Faisalabad district and imposed

a fine of Rs101.5 million on them under the head of 2.247 million detection units.

In Jhang district, teams caught 225 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs 35.7 million

under 823,000 detection units.

Similarly, 238 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed

down pilferers with a fine of Rs 31.

1 million under 600,000 detection units.

He said that 290 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of

Rs 30.4 million under 828,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 68 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined

of Rs 11.5 million for 239,000 detection units.

The teams also caught 262 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs 25.9 million

for 544,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 258 cases of electricity theft were detected and a fine of Rs 31.9 million

was imposed on thieves under 637,000 detection units.

The teams also caught 175 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district and the company

imposed a fine of Rs 23.9 million for 470,000 detection units, the spokesman added.