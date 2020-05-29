UrduPoint.com
Rs.2.96bln Disbursed Under Ehsaas & Imdad Programs In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:55 PM

Under the Ehsaas and CM Punjab's Insaf Imdad programmes, so far Rs 2.96 billion had been disbursed among 247,155 deserving men and women in Faisalabad, according to the deputy commissioner

He said here on Friday that 20 centres were functional in the district and all necessary arrangements had also made there. He directed the assistant commissioners to monitor all arrangements and no complaints should come regarding arrangements.

