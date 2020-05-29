Rs.2.96bln disbursed under Ehsaas & Imdad programs in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Under the Ehsaas and CM Punjab's Insaf Imdad programmes, so far Rs 2.96 billion had been disbursed among 247,155 deserving men and women in Faisalabad, according to the deputy commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsaas and CM Punjab's Insaf Imdad programmes, so far Rs 2.96 billion had been disbursed among 247,155 deserving men and women in Faisalabad, according to the deputy commissioner.

He said here on Friday that 20 centres were functional in the district and all necessary arrangements had also made there. He directed the assistant commissioners to monitor all arrangements and no complaints should come regarding arrangements.