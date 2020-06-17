Rs29,720 m allocated for 25 new NHA schemes in PSDP 2020-21

The federal government under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021 has made an allocation of Rs29,720 million for National Highway Authority (NHA)'s 25 new schemes out of which Rs3,350 million is foreign aid and Rs26370 million in local component

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal government under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021 has made an allocation of Rs29,720 million for National Highway Authority (NHA)'s 25 new schemes out of which Rs3,350 million is foreign aid and Rs26370 million in local component.

As per PSDP document, the total estimated cost of 25 new NHA schemes is Rs 521,200.778 million.

For Zhob-Kuchlak Road, which forms part of Western alignment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs100,00 million have been allocated in the PSDP-2020-2021. Total estimated cost of the project is Rs63,081 million.

Rs4,000 million have been earmarked for the construction of 146 km Hoshab-Awaran Section of Tattodero-Gawadar Motorway. Estimated cost of the project is Rs25,835.893 million.

For the construction of 23 km Quetta Western Bypass, Rs1500 million have been specified.Total estimated cost of the project is Rs6,890.569 million.

Rs1,500 million have been allocated for widening and improvement of Lodhran-Multan Section of Grand Trunk Road. Estimated cost of the project is Rs12,434.924 million.

Estimated cost of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project is Rs77,912.000 million and an allocation of Rs1,500 million has been made in the next year's PSDP for this project out of which Rs500 million is foreign aid.

For construction of Additional Carriageway of Shikarpur-Rajanpur Section of Indus Highway, part of CAREC Corridor having estimated cost of Rs47,593.190 million whereas an allocation of Rs1,000 million out of which Rs500 million is foreign aid.

Construction of Bridge over River Indus at Ghazi Ghat on N-70 would cost Rs1,878.278 million. Rs1,000 million have been allocated for the project in the next fiscal year's PSDP.

For the construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass Rs1,000 million have been allocated. Its estimated cost is Rs 2105.954 million. As far as dualization and improvement of 210 km existing N-50 from Yarik - Sagu - Zhob including Zhob Bypass, is concerned, it would cost Rs76,486.231 million and it has an allocation of Rs1,000 million in the next PSDP which also included Rs500 million foreign aid.

Estimated cost of the deposit work of 82 km Jhal Jaho-Bela Section, is Rs12,343.400 million, whereas allocation in the PSDP 2020-2021 is Rs1,000 million.

Deposit work of Nokundi- Mashkhel Road,also part of CPEC would cost Rs7,708.911 million and in the coming PSDP Rs1,000 million have been earmarked.

