Rs2m Fine Imposed, 40 Cases Registered Over Encroachments In Sahiwal Tehsil
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A total of Rs 2 million was imposed and 40 cases were registered against people involved in illegal encroachment in Sahiwal tehsil during last week in a crackdown.
This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Sahiwal Abid Shabbir Leghari while talking to APP on Sunday.
He said a comprehensive crackdown had been launched against encroachments and profiteers on the orders of the deputy commissioner to facilitate people as per the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
AC Abid Shabbir Leghari said encroachments from major roads including Nehang, main bazaars, and Sargodha-Sahiwal Road were removed during the operation.
He said during the operation against profiteers in the tehsil, four individuals were sent to judicial custody for price Act violations and 30 illegal shops were sealed.
The AC Sahiwal said long non-functional slaughterhouse of Sahiwal tehsil had been restored to operational status after being freed from butcher mafia control and surveillance cameras had been installed to monitor daily operations, and certified stamps were now being used for meat verification.
Abid Shabbir Leghari said an open-door policy was being adopted at government offices under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s orders to ensure citizens’ convenience and transparency in governance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs2m fine imposed, 40 cases registered over encroachments in Sahiwal tehsil2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lodhran pays tribute to firefighters2 minutes ago
-
Two die, six hurt in rain, thunderstorm incidents in South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
3rd international Glaciers’ Preservation conference to be held in Dushanbe2 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested2 minutes ago
-
Teachings of saints are beacon for society: Minister2 minutes ago
-
DPO warns police to wear official uniform for duty2 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehended 492 fugitives in April2 minutes ago
-
BZU hosts vibrant Vasakhi festival2 minutes ago
-
Four members gang involved in street crimes arrested12 minutes ago
-
An enchanting evening of classical music mesmerizes PNCA audience12 minutes ago
-
India can't stop our water: Khalid Khokhar12 minutes ago