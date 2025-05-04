Rs2m fine imposed, 40 cases registered over encroachments in Sahiwal tehsil

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A total of Rs 2 million was imposed and 40 cases were registered against people involved in illegal encroachment in Sahiwal tehsil during last week in a crackdown.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Sahiwal Abid Shabbir Leghari while talking to APP on Sunday.

He said a comprehensive crackdown had been launched against encroachments and profiteers on the orders of the deputy commissioner to facilitate people as per the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

AC Abid Shabbir Leghari said encroachments from major roads including Nehang, main bazaars, and Sargodha-Sahiwal Road were removed during the operation.

He said during the operation against profiteers in the tehsil, four individuals were sent to judicial custody for price Act violations and 30 illegal shops were sealed.

The AC Sahiwal said long non-functional slaughterhouse of Sahiwal tehsil had been restored to operational status after being freed from butcher mafia control and surveillance cameras had been installed to monitor daily operations, and certified stamps were now being used for meat verification.

Abid Shabbir Leghari said an open-door policy was being adopted at government offices under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s orders to ensure citizens’ convenience and transparency in governance.