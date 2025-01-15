Rs30 Per Unit Decline In Power Tariff For EV Sector To Encourage Investors: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hailed the drastic decline of Rs30 per unit in power tariff for electric vehicles (EVs) as a propitious step for the sector to boost the emission-less and eco-friendly vehicles in the country.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the promotion of Electric Vehicle Policy, appreciated the Power Minister Awais Ahmed Leghari and his team for working out a convincing proposal aimed at facilitating the EV manufacturers in rolling out subsidized charge-based automobiles in the country.
“They (power minister and his team) have drastically reduced the tariff in this sector from Rs70 to Rs40 per unit. It will encourage the investors and industry partners to tap more investments into the EVs sector,” he said.
He pointed out that the country was facing air pollution and climate change which was also a serious concern for the world.
However, the country had actively participated in the global climate forums of COP-27 and COP-29 to present its stance in state-level negotiations on addressing climate-induced disasters and catastrophes like air pollution and solutions to resolve the risks due to it, he added.
“EVs are the right step to address air pollution that needs to be scaled up to contain climate change as it will help reduce air pollution, the massive import bill of fuels and preserve the pristine environment,” PM Shehbaz said.
Commenting on the commercial aspect of the EVs, he said it was important to look into the electricity tariff offered to these industries that needed to be subsidized as the present Rs70 tariff was not viable for them to operate and continue their production.
Globally, he said these sectors were given special incentives focusing on the industry and the consumers at all tiers.
