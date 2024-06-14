Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Government has earmarked Rs 300 billion for improved service delivery in the health sector in the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25 showing an increase of 32 percent over last year's allocation of Rs 227.8 billion.