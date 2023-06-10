Rs312.245bn allocated for education with an increase of 7 percent

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presenting the annual budget for the next financial year 2023-24 said that education is most essential investment and acknowledged worldwide as the most powerful agent of change.

He said, 'We aim at improving access to equitable, inclusive and quality education for all.'He said that the provincial government has earmarked an amount of Rs312.245 billion for education sector in budget estimates 2023-24, presenting a 7 percent increase over last year's budget estimates Rs292.47 billion.