UrduPoint.com

Rs.314 Million Revenue Collected After Installation Of RIMS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rs.314 million revenue collected after installation of RIMS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority ( KPRA) has successfully installed Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) in 149 restaurants to avoid tax theft.

The revenue from these restaurants in Peshawar, Bannu, Abbottabad and Mardan have increased from RS.229 million during financial year 2020-21 to Rs. 314 million in 2021-22.

Out of these 145 restaurants, a total of 59 restaurants paid no taxes last year and this year they have contributed around RS 16 million to the overall collection.

Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that KPRA's registration base has been continuously increasing, adding an economy that was completely undocumented outside the corporate sector is now being brought into the tax net.

He also appreciated the outgoing DG KPRA Fayaz Ali Shah and other officials , who in two years has doubled KPRA's revenue from RS.10 billion to RS.30 billion.

Taimur Jhagra said that a successful performance incentive program, customer survey, dynamic policy and granular review of individual sectors have resuited in growth across the board.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Mardan From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

10 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

29 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

59 minutes ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNH ..

Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of r ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.