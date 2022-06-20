Rs.314 million revenue collected after installation of RIMS

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority ( KPRA) has successfully installed Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) in 149 restaurants to avoid tax theft.

The revenue from these restaurants in Peshawar, Bannu, Abbottabad and Mardan have increased from RS.229 million during financial year 2020-21 to Rs. 314 million in 2021-22.

Out of these 145 restaurants, a total of 59 restaurants paid no taxes last year and this year they have contributed around RS 16 million to the overall collection.

Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that KPRA's registration base has been continuously increasing, adding an economy that was completely undocumented outside the corporate sector is now being brought into the tax net.

He also appreciated the outgoing DG KPRA Fayaz Ali Shah and other officials , who in two years has doubled KPRA's revenue from RS.10 billion to RS.30 billion.

Taimur Jhagra said that a successful performance incentive program, customer survey, dynamic policy and granular review of individual sectors have resuited in growth across the board.