Rs31.548bn development projects to turn KP land of tourism, adventure sports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The mega development projects of Rs31.548 billion launched by PTI led government would help turn Khyber Pakthunkhwa into land of tourism and adventure sports where over five million tourists had arrived this year.

KP Tourism and Sports Department's spokesman told APP that work on Rs31.548 billion tourism projects have been accelerated in Khyber Patkhunkhwa, which are opening new opportunities for economic and industrial development besides generating employment opportunities for masses and enhancing people's contacts.

These projects includes establishment of KP's first-ever Culture and Tourism Authority, Special Purposes Development Authority of Kalam, Kumrat and Kalash and Tourism Complex besides KITE project worth Rs17 billion.To reduce tourists load on existing tourism sites at Malakand and Hazara divisions, he said links roads costing Rs9.468 billion were being constructed in these divisions to open up remote awesome sites for tourism and adventure sports lovers.

Besides lease of Rs169 new rest houses, he said tourism facilities at new dams' premises were being improved while tourism police are helping tourists, adventurers, hikers, trekkers and mountaineers in addition to launching a special app for facilitation of tourists.The spokesman said over five million tourists had visited tourists places this year in Khyber Pakthunkhwa which reflected their overwhelming confidence in the Government's tourism policies and measures.

The experience of camping pods setup during the first phase at Tandyani, Sharan, Beshigram and Yakhtangi remained highly successful that attracted tourists in large number.Khyber Pakthunkhwa is the most ideal province for promotion of winter sports where skiing sports at Malam Jabba and others places ware being promoted for generation of employment opportunities and increasing the country's revenue.