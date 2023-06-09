UrduPoint.com

Rs3200 Mln Earmarked For Revenue Division Projects In PSDP 2023-24

Published June 09, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government will spend around Rs3200 million on 16 projects of revenue under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2023-24.

According to a budget document issued on Friday, an amount of Rs 2519.476 million has been allocated for 12 ongoing development projects and Rs 680.524 million for 04 new development schemes of the Revenue Division.

Among ongoing schemes, Rs432.715 million earmarked for the establishment of customs check post/warehouse warehouses (Ziarat cross, Rakhni, Badini, Manikhawa and Qamar-din karez-northern Baloshistan).

The government has allocated Rs 415.623 million for the development of an integrated transit trade management system (IITTS) under ADB regional improving border services projects while Rs 300 million for the construction of a regional tax office at Sargodha.

About Rs282.483 million is allocated for the construction of an additional office block for RTO Sahiwal while Rs 250 million is for the construction of a custom complex at SOST involving sepoy barracks, an E-facilitation centre, transit accommodation and a customs forensic laboratory.

Among new schemes, the government has allocated Rs413.032 million for the purchase of land for the regional tax office Gujrat whereas Rs 140.270 million for the purchase of land for the regional tax office Peshawar.

Rs 50 million earmarked for the construction of a zonal office and transit accommodation at Gawadar while Rs 77.222 million was for construction of transit accommodation at Landi Kotal (KPK) for Torkham Customs Station.

