Rs320m Allocated For Third Phase Of Drug Free Peshawar: Finance Advisor

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated a sum of Rs 320 for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in Peshawar.

This was informed by Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, Muzammil Aslam during a high-level meeting that was attended by Excise Minister, Mian Khaliq ur Rehman, Secretary Excise, Fayyaz Ali Shah, Secretary Social Welfare and Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud.

The Advisor Finance informed that all arrangements have been finalized to start work on the third phase of “Drug-Free Peshawar.” Under the project, he said a total of 2000 drug addicts would be rehabilitated.

Aslam further said that on the instruction of the provincial cabinet, an amount of Rs 320 million has been allocated for the purpose adding that around Rs 160,000 would be spent on the rehabilitation of a single drug addict.

For the project, he said services of the well-reputed private rehabilitation centers would also be hired and soon advertisements will be published in national newspapers to select a standard quality rehabilitation center for this cause.

He said the department of Social Welfare, Excise and Commissioner Office will simultaneously work on this project.

The Advisor continued that in the first two phases of “Drug Free Peshawar” project, a total of 2397 drug addicts were rehabilitated of whom 170 were from Punjab and Sindh provinces. Besides, he said 19 women and 104 children were also provided rehabilitation services during the first two phases.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will continue this project as those willing to abandon drug addiction could be provided a chance to lead a social and respectful life.

He said, according to the statement of the Commissioner Peshawar this was the best project for rehabilitation of the drug addicts in the world. Provision of healthcare and education facilities and services for rehabilitation to its people was the responsibility of the government, he concluded.

APP/vak

