Rs.328.3 million fine imposed on 2,633 electricity thieves: FESCO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have imposed a fine of Rs.328.3 million on 2633 electricity thieves caught during last 32 days of an anti-power-theft campaign.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that the company had launched a vigorous drive against theft on the special direction of the Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 32 days of the campaign caught 2,633 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.328.3 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 7.283 million in addition to getting Rs.151.1 million recovered from them.

The FESCO had also lodged cases against 2542 accused whereas the police arrested 2100 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 50 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supplies.

The company had imposed a fine of more than Rs.6.658 million on the electricity thieves in respect of more than 161,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 891 electricity thieves were caught and handed a fine of more than Rs.115.3 million under 2.4 million detection units.

He said that 257 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 967,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.99.4 million.

Similarly, 254 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and charged 650,000 detection units amounting to Rs.33.7 million.

In Chiniot district, 308 electricity thieves were charged more than 900,000 detection units amounting to Rs.33.3 million. Meanwhile, more than 267,000 detection units amounting to Rs.12.5 million was imposed on 77 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 297 electricity thieves were caught and more than 628,000 detection units amounting to Rs.29.1 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 295 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 722,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.32.5 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 206 electricity thieves were caught and handed more than 565,000 detection units amounting to Rs.28 million, he added.