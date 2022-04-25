UrduPoint.com

Rs331.022 Million Spent On Maintenance Parliament House In Last 3 Fiscal Years

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 02:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :An amount of Rs 331.022 million has been spent on maintenance work of the Parliament House building during last three fiscal years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

According to the data, a sum of Rs350.58 million had been allocated for maintenance work of the Parliament House building during the said period.

As per breakup, an amount of Rs86.

907 million had been spent out of total allocation of Rs106.465 million during FY-2018-19 while total specified amount Rs106.465 million and Rs137.650 million had been utilized during FY-2019-20 and FY 2020-21.

All expenditure incurred on the direction of National Assembly Secretariat and Senate Secretariat through utilization plan for each year duly approved by the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat.

