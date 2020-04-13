Rs333 million distributed in Bahawalpur district under Ehsaas Kafalt Programme

Rs333 million has been distributed among deserving families in Bahawalpur district in the first phase of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Rs333 million has been distributed among deserving families in Bahawalpur district in the first phase of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Rs19.

8 million were given to 1161 persons in Bahawalpur city on the first day of the programme.

As many as 110,000 people of Bahawalpur district registered with Benazir Income Support Programme will be provided financial aid of Rs12,000 during 10 days of the first phase of the programme. As many as 122 counters have been set up in the district at 36 camps including 34 counters in 9 camps of Bahawalpur city.