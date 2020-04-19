Rs.334.1 million distributed among 26476 women under PM Ehsaas Program in Mianwali:

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Program Rs. 334.1 million have been distributed among 26476 deserving women out of total registered 27852 women in Benazir Income Support Program in Mianwali district so far.

Assistant Director BISP Shahida Batool has briefed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Arjumand Zia in a meeting regarding distributing of assistant amounts under PM Ehsaas Kifalat program in first phase and told that collectively Rs. 334.1 million distributed among 26476 deserving women at 10 Ehsaas Imdad Centers (Rs. 12,000 each woman) set up at Mianwali (4), Esa Khel(3) and Piplan(3) in Mianwali district.

ADCR Arjumand Zia said that the first phase of distribution of assistance amount among the total 27852 women will be completed by April 19.

He said that at third phase of distribution of assistance amounts among the deserving people under Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Program registered on line at 8070 will be started soon.

He further said that proper arrangements washing hands and drinking water have been made at all Cash distribution centers adding that assistant amounts are being distributed through Biometric system.