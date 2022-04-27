Rs.33.6 million scholarship cheques distributed among 700 deserving SU undergraduates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Cheques amounting to Rs. 33.6 million were distributed among 700 deserving undergraduate students of 2019 and 2020 batches on Wednesday under HEC need-based scholarship provided by the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad in the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized by the Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO) at the Senate Hall where the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro handed over the cheques of Rs. 48,000 each to 100 students. However, the remaining 600 candidates have been advised to receive their cheques from SFAO at any time during working hours.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that before 2015, the HEC Islamabad used to provide the amount for the need-based scholarship separately, but later it started providing money along with the grant of pay and pension.

In the past, he said the deserving students did not get their cheques but soon after he joined as Vice Chancellor in 2021, he ensured that the distribution of scholarship cheques should be made in due course of time and it was being done.

He said that after interviewing a total of 2,000 candidates applied for the scholarship slots by the interview committee, as many as 700 deserving candidates were selected with honesty and sincerity, who are being provided with the cheques at the ceremony.

He said that HEC need-based scholarship was an annual scholarship, but the condition for which was that the students should perform well in their examinations.

He said that he had disbursed a total of Rs. 260 million among the students in two phases under HEC need-based scholarship in his one and a half year tenure as vice chancellor.

He informed that efforts are being made to get maximum scholarships from Sindh and the Federal governments so that the poor students could benefit and complete their studies without any anxiety.

Among others, the Deans of different faculties including Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Javeed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani, representative from Institute of Law Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Lashari, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Leghari, Director Students Financial Aid Office Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Jariko, Admin Officer Qamar Nangraj, Dr. Younis Leghari, Dr. Najma Channa, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani, Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon, Ahsan Shah Rashdi, Prof. Umed Ali Rind and Prof. Jan Alam Solangi were also present on the occasion.