Rs350 Million Allocated For PNRA In PSDP 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:41 PM

Rs350 million allocated for PNRA in PSDP 2020-21

The government has allocated Rs350 million for the two ongoing schemes of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

According to the PSDP, Rs199.

According to the PSDP, Rs199.

180 million has been earmarked for establishment of National Radiological Emergency Coordination Centre, Islamabad, Mianwali, Karachi and Rs150.820 million for re-enforcement of PNRA's capacity and regulatory oversight against vulnerabilities of digitized control and cyber threats, Islamabad, Mianwali, Karachi.

