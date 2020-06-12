Rs350 million allocated for PNRA in PSDP 2020-21

The government has allocated Rs350 million for the two ongoing schemes of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

According to the PSDP, Rs199.

180 million has been earmarked for establishment of National Radiological Emergency Coordination Centre, Islamabad, Mianwali, Karachi and Rs150.820 million for re-enforcement of PNRA's capacity and regulatory oversight against vulnerabilities of digitized control and cyber threats, Islamabad, Mianwali, Karachi.