Rs.352.2m Fine Imposed On 2,825 Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 08:29 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 2,825 power pilferers during the last 36 days and imposed a fine of over Rs. 352.2 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 7.815 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.172.9 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 2687 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2189 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 950 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.117.6 million on them under the head of 2.547 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 272 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.43 million under 1024,000 detection units.

Similarly, 274 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

36 million under 700,000 detection units.

He further said that 319 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.35.7 million under 937,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 82 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.13.9 million for 296,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 325 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.32.3 million for 692,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 324 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.34.8 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 800,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 234 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.31.3 million for 636,000 detection units, spokesman added.

