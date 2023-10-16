Rs.360.9m fine imposed on 2,875 power pilferers in 38 days

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 2,875 power pilferers during the last 38 days and imposed a fine of over Rs. 360.9 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 2,875 power pilferers during the last 38 days and imposed a fine of over Rs. 360.9 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that over 7.926 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.175.2 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 2779 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2290 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 962 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.118.6 million on them under the head of 2.576 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 280 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.43.9 million under 1040,000 detection units.

Similarly, 280 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

36.7 million under 719,000 detection units.

He further said that 324 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.36.4 million under 957,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 88 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.14.6 million for 311,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 332 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.33 million for 700,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 327 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.34.9 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 800,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 239 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.31.9 million for 646,000 detection units, spokesman added.