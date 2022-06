The budget for the Irrigation has been enhanced from Rs21.231 billion to Rs24.091 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The budget for the Irrigation has been enhanced from Rs21.231 billion to Rs24.091 billion.

Allocation for Agriculture & Irrigation department in ADP 2022-23 is Rs.36.2 billion.