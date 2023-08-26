Open Menu

Rs369m Issued For Shrine Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Rs369m issued for shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

The finance department has issued Rs 369 million for the expansion of shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The finance department has issued Rs 369 million for the expansion of shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

In this connection, land would be purchased in front of the Golden Gate of the shrine , sources in the Punjab Finance told APP on Saturday.

Similarly, Rs 35 million had been issued for the expansion of Shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed in Multan, the sources informed.

Moreover, the expansion project includes the construction of a new Langar Khana and commercial kitchen.

Additionally, there will be establishment of an administration block, executive VIP lounge, dining hall, and garden.

A library and museum will also be set up at the Data Ganj Bakhsh complex. Furthermore, 17 Kanals of land would also be acquired in front of the Golden Gate for the expansion of the complex.

It may be mentioned here that Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and former finance ministerIshaq Dar on July 29 had laid the foundation stone for the expansion project at the shrineof Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

More Stories From Pakistan