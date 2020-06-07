Rs37 billion subsidy on fertilizers to enhance agriculture productivity: Secy agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said that government was providing Rs37 billion subsidy on fertilizers with an aim to reduce input cost and improve crops productivity.

Recently, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) gave approval of a special package of Rs57 billion for uplift of agriculture sector across the country.

In a statement issued here, Wasif Khursheed said that the special agriculture package was also approved by Federal cabinet. Under this package, the farmers are availing subsidy on fertilizers bags (each) from Rs243 to Rs927.

Similarly, government earmarked Rs2.3 billion for cotton seed and Rs2.5 billion for elimination of white fly from cotton crop. On agriculture loans, the subsidy of Rs9 billion was also given in the recent package. The secretary agriculture also stated that Rs2.5 billion subsidy was offered on tractors, being assembled locally.

It has also been decided to provide BP ropes to progressive farmers, hailing from 54 tehsils of the province.

Beside Rs57 billion special package, the work on Rs300 billion agriculture emergency programme was also heading forward rapidly.