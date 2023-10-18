Rs.371.6 mln fine imposed on 2858 electricity thieves in 40 days: FESCO spokesman

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.371.6 million on 2858 electricity thieves caught during last 40 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.371.6 million on 2858 electricity thieves caught during last 40 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 40 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 2858 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.371.6 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 8.211 million in addition to getting Rs.186.2 million recovered from them.

The FESCO had also got cases registered against 2858 accused whereas the police arrested 2350 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 36 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply.

The company imposed a fine of more than Rs.3.312 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 74,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 985 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.

123.5 million under 2.684 million detection units.

He said that 291 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1077,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.45.6 million.

Similarly, 301 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 786,000 detection units amounting to Rs.40 million.

In Chiniot district, 331 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 984,000 detection units amounting to Rs.37.9 million.

Meanwhile, more than 325,000 detection units amounting to Rs.15.4 million was imposed on 95 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 352 electricity thieves were caught and more than 742,000 detection units amounting to Rs.34.7 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 337 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 837,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.36.6 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 241 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 649,000 detection units amounting to Rs.32.2 million, he added.