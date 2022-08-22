UrduPoint.com

Rs37.2 Billion Flood Relief Cash Program To Benefit Affectees Of KP: MPA Wali

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan here on Monday said that Rs37.2 billion flood relief cash programme announced by the Federal government would help provide the much needed financial assistance to the affected people of the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Talking to APP, the PML-N leader said that Rs25,000 financial assistance per family would be provided to all flood victims of KP. He said that 1.5 million families including nine million people would be directly benefited.

Besides this relief programme, Rs 5 billion were provided to National Disasters Management Authority for ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

He said the federal government has already provided one million rupees to heirs of 493 deceased of flood-affected people till to-date. On completion of the survey, he said Rs5 lakh would be provided for construction of each affected house.

He asked the people to generously contribute in the prime minister's flood relief programme. Ikhtiar Wali Khan said the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to flood- hit Balochistan, Tank and D I Khan showed his commitment towards provision of help and assistance to flood victims. He said flood-affectees of merged tribal districts would be benefited from the prime minister's flood relief cash programme.

The PML-N leader said the government would continue efforts till rehabilitation of last flood victim.

