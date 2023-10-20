Open Menu

Rs.379.1 Mln Fine Imposed On 3049 Power Pilferers In 42 Days

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 08:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3049 power pilferers during last 42 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.379.1 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that over 8.369 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.200 million was also recovered from defaulters.

He said that 2944 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2408 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1005 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.126.9 million on them under the head of 2.765 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 300 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.46.9 million under 1116,000 detection units.

Similarly, 316 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

41.8 million under 818,000 detection units.

He further said that 339 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.38.3 million under 983,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 96 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.15.4 million for 325,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 366 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.35.8 million for 767,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 345 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.37 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 843,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 245 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.31.7 million for 632,000 detection units, spokesman added.

