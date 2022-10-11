UrduPoint.com

Rs410m Approved For Interior Ministry To Stop PTI's Long March

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Rs410m approved for Interior Ministry to stop PTI's long march

The latest reports say that the federal cabinet has condemned the arrest warrants of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2022) The Federal cabinet on Tuesday approved funding of Rs410 million for the Interior Ministry to stop the possible long march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a local private tv reported.

Federal Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, condemned the arrest warrant against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The cabinet members said that Anti-corruption department got the arrest warrant over the wrong record.

The cabinet also took up the issue of investigation of the audio leaks of the PM house and the lost cypher from the PM house record.

Earlier in the day, judge in Rawalpindi returned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea against the release of his arrest warrant with an objection.

Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) team tasked with arresting Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah returned empty-handed owing to the ‘non-cooperation’ from Islamabad.

