Rs.419 billions budged for fiscal year-2019-20 approved in Balochistan Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Balochistan Assembly Thursday approved Rs .419 billion provincial budget for fiscal year 2019-20 in session of assembly .

Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khail chaired the process of assembly session.

Provincial Finance Minister Zhaoor Ahmed Buledi tabled about 419 billion rupees of the fiscal year-2019-20 for approval in the house which was approved by majority of lawmakers in the session.

The house rejected about 51 cutting motion for the budget after taking views of lawmakers while before oppositions leaders presented these resolutions regarding the budget presented in session.

Volume of 2.72 billion if rupees for non-development schemes in Balochistan's next fiscal year budget while the development expenditure size was estimated more than 26 billion rupees.

Finance Minister presented 15 resolutions regarding ongoing developments' expenditure worth 10.46 billion rupees of various period from 2015-2018 which were also approved in the session.

Later, Deputy Speaker adjourned the session of assembly for indefinite period.