Rs43000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Kasur imposed Rs 43,000 fine on various shopkeepers accused of profiteering here on Friday.

According to district information office press release,the magistrate Muhammad Amir on the direction of Deputy Commissioner visited various markets and imposed fine amounting to Rs 43000 on shopkeepers over profiteering.