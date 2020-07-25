UrduPoint.com
Rs.4.409 Billion Distributed Under Ehsaas Program

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as Rs.4.409 billion has so far been distributed among 367,478 people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program in district Faisalabad. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance & Planning Afifa Shajia said here Saturday that 12 cash distribution centers have been established across the district where people are being facilitated with Ehsaas money through 59 counters.

Necessary preventive arrangements have also been ensured at these centers to protect the visitorsfrom corona pandemic, she added.

