Rs.444.7m fine imposed on 3569 power pilferers in 60 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3569 power pilferers during last 60 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.444.7 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3569 power pilferers during last 60 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.444.7 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 9.588 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.258.3 million was also recovered from the defaulters.

He said that 3388 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2914 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1157 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.142.2 million on them under the head of 3063,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 372 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.54.2 million under 1297,000 detection units.

Similarly, 381 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

48.5 million under 949,000 detection units.

He further said that 386 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.55.2 million under 1211,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 121 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.18.7 million for 388,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 455 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.45.4 million for 1006,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 380 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.41.2 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 900,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 280 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.33.7 million for 656,000 detection units, spokesman added.