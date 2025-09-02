- Home
Rs450 Million Approved For Establishment Of 1122 Emergency Center In Duki: Sardar Masood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 07:38 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister for Forests Sardar Masood Khan Loni on Tuesday said that Rs450 million has been approved for the establishment of 1122 Emergency Center in Duki district to provide all kinds of facilities to the public in the center.
He said this while talking to the media, saying that during mines and road accidents, 1122 staff would reach immediately and take the injured to the hospital, which could also reduce the mortality rate to a great extent.
He said that he is paying special attention to health and is trying to eliminate the shortage of doctors in all district hospitals, including DHQ, and provide medicines and other facilities. The health sector should be made active.
The Adviser said that in this regard, he met the Health Secretary and informed him about all the problems, who had fully assured the appointment of doctors and the resolution of other problems.
He said that the purpose of establishing the 1122 center is to ensure that staff reach the accident scene immediately and continue treatment, and take the injured to the hospital, which would yield positive results.
He said that the basic problems of the people, health, education, clean water, construction of roads, and provision of employment to the youth are the top priorities.
“Solving social problems and the development and prosperity of the constituency is my vision. I will not hurt the trust of the people. public services are my motto”, he said.
