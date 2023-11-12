Open Menu

Rs.453.8m Fine Imposed On 3694 Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,694 power pilferers during the last 65 days and imposed Rs. 453.8 million fine for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 9.813 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs. 270.8 million was also recovered from the defaulters.

He said that 3506 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 3060 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1183 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.143.4 million on them under the head of 3100,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 394 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.55.8 million under 1343,000 detection units.

Similarly, 399 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

50.3 million under 985,000 detection units.

He further said that 393 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.56.3 million under 1230,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 126 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.18.9 million for 392,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 470 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.46.7 million for 1030,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 400 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.42.5 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 933,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 292 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.34.7 million for 679,000 detection units, spokesman added.

